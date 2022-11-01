Crime Watch 8

Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue

A shooting at E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue. (Provided Photo/Kyle Fisher- WISH TV's photographer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found shot on Tuesday night in a car at an intersection on the city’s northeast side died later at a trauma center, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. That’s in a residential area.

Officers found two women in a car, and one of them had an apparent gunshot wound, police say. The woman was initially listed as being in critical condition at a trauma center, where she died.

The other woman was not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

IMPD asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.