Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found shot on Tuesday night in a car at an intersection on the city’s northeast side died later at a trauma center, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.
Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. That’s in a residential area.
Officers found two women in a car, and one of them had an apparent gunshot wound, police say. The woman was initially listed as being in critical condition at a trauma center, where she died.
The other woman was not injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
IMPD asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.