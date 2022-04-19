Crime Watch 8

Woman dies after Thursday shooting on Lafayette Road

Illuminated red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman shot early Thursday morning on a road on the northwest side has died, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s name or her cause of death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 3 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 8100 block of Lafayette Road. That’s north of Eagle Creek Park and south of West 82nd Street.

The woman died Saturday after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, IMPD said Monday.

IMPD has not revealed if it has a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Mark Howard of the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or mark.howard@indy.gov.