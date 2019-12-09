Woman dies following weekend stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died following a stabbing.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began investigating the case around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Edinborough Lane on a report of a person stabbed. That location is near I-70 and the Sam Jones Expressway.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday morning, IMPD announced that the woman has died.

No suspect info has been released.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to learn the victim’s name.