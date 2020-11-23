Woman dies in shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a Sunday night shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4000 block of North Mitthoeffer Road around 9:25 p.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance.

While in the area, the officers heard shots fired and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs said by email.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cook said.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.