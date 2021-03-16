Woman faces OWI charges after vehicle found submerged in water near Anderson casino

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Anderson responded to a crash over the weekend and found a vehicle submerged in water near a casino.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to the roundabout by the Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, March 13 around 2:30 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers found a vehicle submerged in the water. Also, 32-year-old Jacklyn Linn, who was identified as the driver, was found near the water in wet clothes.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Linn faces preliminary charges for operating while intoxicated.