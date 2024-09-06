Search
Woman fatally injured in shooting on Lupine Drive

Scene of the incident in the 3000 block of Lupine Drive. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after she was shot on the city’s west side on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:55 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers to dispatched to the 3000 block of Lupine Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and found a woman with gunshot wound injuries.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.

