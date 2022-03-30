Crime Watch 8

Woman fatally shot after police chase in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WIBC) — A woman was fatally shot by Greenwood police as they were chasing her late Tuesday.

The chase ended right behind the Greenwood police station.

It all started with a report coming in about a drunk driver. Police found the car matching the description and tried pulling them over.

Instead, the driver took off and officers gave chase. It all came to a head in the back parking lot of the police station.

Police officers boxed off the entrances and exits to the parking lot, pinning her in.

That’s when the woman driving started ramming and slamming into parked police cruisers and also nearly hit several officers on foot as she continued driving recklessly.

After several minutes of trying to get her to stop, multiple officers fired their weapons hitting and killing the woman.

Body camera and surveillance video footage are both being reviewed by investigators.