Crime Watch 8

Woman fatally shot in subdivision on far southwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an incomplete 911 call shortly after 6:10 p.m. June 29, 2022, in the 8700 block of Hosta Way. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died in a shooting Wednesday night in a residential area on the far southwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an incomplete 911 call shortly after 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Hosta Way. That’s in the Camby Village subdivision off Mooresville Road east of State Road 67.

Police arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the crime scene.

Investigators believe some sort of disturbance between a male and a female led to the shooting inside a home. Their relationship was not immediately known.

Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, says investigators are talking to a person of interest, and police believe there’s no continuing threat to the neighborhood.

“This is somewhat of a quiet area, and so something like this is a precedent in this area,” Young said.