Woman fatally shot on Christmas Day, IMPD says 5 days later

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot and killed Christmas Day, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night, more than five days after the homicide.

IMPD Southeast District officers were sent just after 4 a.m. Friday to a home in the 2700 block of South Hunter Road.

Police arrived to find the woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police provided no information on a possible suspect or the motive for the shooting. IMPD did not explain the reason for reporting the homicide days after it happened.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

