Woman found dead after shooting at Fishers gas station

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead in a van late Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a gas station in Fishers, police say.

The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Speedway gas station at 7235 E. 116th St. That’s west of Allisonville Road.

Sgt. Tom Weger says a suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The suspect and the woman may have been in a relationship, he says. No additional information on the suspect or the woman was immediately available.

Police on Wednesday night were talking to witnesses and working to secure surveillance video from the area.

Weger says the last fatal shooting in Fishers was just under three years ago.

Fishers was ranked the nation’s fourth safest suburb in a survey released in June from SmartAsset. The property crime rate in Fishers — 672.49 per 100,000 residents — was among the lowest in the study (29th), while its violent crime rate of 77.63 incidents per 100,000 residents is lower than nearly 84% of the suburbs evaluated.

That survey included two additional Hamilton County communities, Carmel at second and Noblesville at fifth.