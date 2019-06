Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of the scene of the Colorado death investigation. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a woman's death.

IMPD said a woman was found dead in an alley in the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue. Officers were flagged down and alerted to the woman's body around 8 a.m. The body was found in an alley.

Detectives and crime lab investigators are on the scene.

At this time, officers are conducting their work as a death investigation.