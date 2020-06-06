Woman found dead in vehicle downtown; 1 detained, questioned

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a woman found unresponsive Saturday morning in a vehicle downtown is being treated as a homicide and a person has been questioned, IMPD said Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 200 block of East Market Street, near its intersection with Delaware Street, just after 10:30 a.m. to check on an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. They arrived to find a woman who was suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Detectives learned the incident occurred at West 21st Street and Interstate 65. That’s about 2 miles northwest of where the vehicle and woman were found.

A person was detained and questioned in the case, police said. Police did not say whether that person was arrested.

No information about the nature of the trauma, the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to her death was immediately available.