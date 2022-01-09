Crime Watch 8

Woman found dead in west side home after police respond to burglary report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found dead in a home on the west side Saturday night after police responded to a report of a burglary.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue just before 6 p.m. That is between Howard and Miller streets.

The victim was located in the residence with trauma injuries and pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective David Miller by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to David.Miller@indy.gov.