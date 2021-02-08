Woman found dead with apparent trauma on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found dead Sunday with what police called apparent trauma, and her death is being treated as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard — that’s near Interstate 465 and West Washington Street — just after 1 p.m. Sunday on a report of a death investigation.

They arrived to find a woman with apparent trauma, and medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

No additional information about the identity of the woman, the cause of her death or a potential suspect was immediately provided by police.