Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of a woman found dead Thursday morning in an apartment complex on the west side has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person found dead just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 7900 block of Westmore Drive. That’s at Chapel Hill Apartments, located off West 10th Street west of North Girls School Road.

The woman had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police provided no other information, including whether the incident was believed to be isolated or random. Information on the woman was being withheld while her next-of-kin are notified.