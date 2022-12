Crime Watch 8

Woman found fatally shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found fatally shot early Saturday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department Facebook post.

Just before 4 a.m., RPD were dispatched to the 100 block of Randolph Street on a person shot. Police arrived and found Brandy Fox, 42, of Richmond dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not give any information on a suspect as this is still an active investigation.