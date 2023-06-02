Woman found fatally shot inside home on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found fatally shot inside a home Thursday night on the city’s near southeast side, police say.

At 9:14 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible DOA in the 1700 block of Spruce Street. Officers arrived and found a woman unresponsive inside the home, with injuries consistent with trauma, a release said Friday.

IMPD homicide detectives arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Detectives learned the woman had injuries consisting of gunshot wounds, which prompted officers to conduct interviews with “involved parties.”

Police did not say how many were involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and release the identity of the woman once her family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@Indy.gov.