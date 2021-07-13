Crime Watch 8

Woman found shot dead in residential area near speedway

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation that began Monday night was termed a homicide on Tuesday.

Latisha Burnett, 43, had gunshot wound injuries and died in a possible homicide, police and the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the death investigation just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Luett Avenue. That’s in a residential area off West 16th Street southeast of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officer found Burnett dead with injuries consistent with trauma, IMPD said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information about her death was asked call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477