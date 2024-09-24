Woman going to prison for selling child sex abuse materials in chatroom

The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice is shown Aug. 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling child sex abuse materials in an online chatroom.

Anjelica Clark, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to advertising and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal court in Indianapolis.

Law enforcement says Clark uploaded more than 800 ads selling access to materials featuring children between May 21, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2023.

About 400 of the advertisements had images of the sexual abuse of children.

Also, federal authorities say, Clark told some buyers she had images for sale of the sexual abuse of babies as young as 7 months.

Police also found a large collection of material on Clark’s phone.

In addition to jail time, Clark must also register as a sex offender and pay a $13,000 fine.

Federal authorities do not provide jail booking photos.

