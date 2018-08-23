Woman in critical condition after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the east side Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 8000 block of East 42nd Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.
Police say someone shot at a 25-year-old woman at a Lawrence Marathon gas station while her child was in the vehicle.
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No further information has been released about the shooting,
