Woman in critical condition after east side shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A woman was shot at a gas station in Lawrence on Aug. 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the east side Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of East 42nd Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Police say someone shot at a 25-year-old woman at a Lawrence Marathon gas station while her child was in the vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released about the shooting,