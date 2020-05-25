Woman injured in Friday shooting dies of injuries

A woman was found shot on May 22, 2020, at the Phillips 66 at 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. She later died of her injuries. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who was shot Friday evening on the city’s east side has died of her injuries, police said Sunday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 34th Street and Keystone Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police at the scene told News 8 they found a woman in her late teens or early 20s at the Philips 66 gas station there but that the shooting had taken place at another location. She was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition at that time. She died of her injuries on Saturday, police said.

On Sunday evening, police said the incident had occurred in the 3500 block of East 38th Street, a little more than a mile away.

No information about the identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding the shooting had been released on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.