Crime Watch 8

Woman killed at south side nursing home, fellow resident arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 60-year-old nursing home resident was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a fellow resident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police say officers were dispatched to 7465 Madison Ave. on a report of a dead woman. That is the address for Homestead Health Care Center.

They found a woman whose death appeared to be suspicious.

Dwayne Freeman was detained at the nursing home and eventually arrested for his alleged role in the woman’s death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email detective Douglas Swails at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.