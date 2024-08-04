Woman killed by 2 dogs on city’s near west side; owner identified

Woman dead after being mauled by dogs at west side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died after being mauled by two dogs on the city’s near west side on Friday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Olin Avenue on a report of a death investigation. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Investigators arrived and found a woman with fatal dog bite injuries.

Investigators believe the dogs were not loose. The owner of the dogs has been identified by investigators, but it’s unclear what the relationship is between the owner of the dogs and the victim.

No further information was provided.