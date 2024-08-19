Woman killed in hit-and-run near Riverside Park

Scene of the incident near the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s northwest side Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Around 8:18 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive on a report of a personal injury crash. That is just east of Riverside Park. Officers arrived and found a woman in the street with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical services.

Investigators believe the victim was talking to her friends in the street when a car driving erratically struck her. The suspect vehicle left the scene after fatally striking the woman. According to investigators, the suspect’s vehicle was found, but the driver escaped and is being pursued by police.

No further information was provided.