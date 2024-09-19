Woman killed in hit-and-run near South Lynhurst Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Lynhurst Drive on a report of a personal injury hit-and-run crash. That is a residential area just east of I-465 and the Indianapolis International Airport. Officers arrived and found an adult female on the side of the road. Investigators believe she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road.

The woman was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where she later died.

Investigators are searching for a blue Toyota sedan with possible front-end damage. Investigators are also looking for surveillance video of the crash.