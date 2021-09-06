Crime Watch 8

Woman killed in shooting at east side park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot and killed on Monday at a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to Windsor Village Park near the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman with a gunshot wound. She was originally listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This incident was the first of two shootings to happen Monday afternoon within a span of 30 minutes; two people were shot minutes later near Marion County Jail II.

Shortly after, a male teen was fatally shot in a near-east side neighborhood.

