Woman killed in shooting at laundromat on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 30-year-old woman died in an early Tuesday shooting on the city’s east side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon identified the woman as Michelle Spaulding.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in a laundromat in the 3800 block of East 38th Street, near North Sherman Drive.

No additional information about what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect was immediately available.