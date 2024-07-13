Woman killed in shooting at northeast side apartments off 42nd Street

IMPD police cars on the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court. A woman was fatally shot and another was wounded in a shooting at the Hubbard Gardens apartment complex on July 13, 2024, police say. (WISH Photo/Nate Amaya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Saturday morning in a shooting during a disturbance on Indianapolis’ northeast side, police say.

The woman has not been identified.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a disturbance.

That block is in the Hubbard Gardens apartment complex off 42nd Street and Meadows Drive near the intersection of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Keystone Avenue.

IMPD Capt. John Arvin told News 8 at the scene that when officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that another person arrived at Community East Hospital in the 1500 block of North Ritter Avenue with a gunshot wound. Investigators believed these shootings were connected.

Witnesses also told IMPD officers that they saw two vehicles leaving at a high rate of speed. They didn’t say what kinds of vehicles or how many people were inside.

IMPD homicide detectives were expected to be on the scene for several hours. No arrests have been made.