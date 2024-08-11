Woman killed in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the 900 block of Division Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side Sunday, according to a news release by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:53 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Division Street. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived and found an adult female with gunshot wound injuries. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers detained two persons of interest at the scene, and are attempting to obtain search warrants for a residence and a vehicle.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on possible suspects, the victim’s identity, or what caused the shooting, but they believe this is an isolated incident.