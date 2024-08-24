Woman killed in stabbing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died after police say she was stabbed early Saturday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 6700 block of West 15th Street shortly after 1 a.m.

IMPD said in a release that when officers arrived, they found a woman with injuries consistent with trauma. She was taken to an area hospital by Indianapolis Emergency Services, where she died shortly after.

Officers detained one person of interest while on scene. Details on what led to the stabbing have not been released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity after notifying her family.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov