Crime Watch 8

Woman, off-duty ISP trooper involved in construction zone crash; woman arrested for OWI

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Tuesday evening crash in Hancock County has landed a woman in jail for operating while intoxicated, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said that around 8:30 p.m. near the 112-mile marker on I-70 EB, Indiana State Trooper Scott McPheeters, who was off duty, was headed east when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle in a construction zone.

The driver of the other vehicle, 47-year-old Jennifer Coomer, of Greenfield, who was suspected to be impaired, attempted to run from the scene on foot.

ISP said Coomer was taken into custody after being combative and resisting arrest. She was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. McPheeters was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An early investigation from ISP states that Coomer was driving on the emergency shoulder and illegally passing traffic in a single-lane construction zone. After rear-ending the off-duty ISP trooper’s vehicle, Coomer hit a guardrail.

Coomer faces preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated while causing injury, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.