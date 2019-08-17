Woman searching for car is robbed, shoved into downtown canal

The downtown cancel is shown Aug. 16, 2019, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for four people who robbed a woman downtown, then pushed her into the canal.

They also stole her car.

It happened near West Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking around 1:30 a.m. Friday looking for her car when the four people approached. She thought they were in their late teens and one of them was a woman.

They offered to help, but, after a short time, they made it clear they only wanted to help themselves to her things and then shoved her into the canal.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Many who live nearby including Allison Neal said they’re not all that surprised by the crime. Neal said she is very familiar with the area; she moved to a home near the canal in June. She said she believes the vibe changes after dark.

“I wouldn’t go out by myself at night, for sure,” Neal said.

Kayla Thompson has lived along the canal for almost four years. “I would avoid it at night,” she said.

IMPD said the robbers took her phone and keys, slapped her a couple times, then ran off to the north, right after they shoved her into the water.

All the robbers were described as being around 19 years old.

For some, the most surprising part is that one of the robbers was a woman.

Neal said she commonly checks her surroundings for a person following her. “When it’s a group of people, especially with a woman involved, you don’t necessarily feel threatened. So that’s another set of circumstance you get tricked. It’s a whole other ballgame.”

But, not everyone feels the same.

Prasad Kasar said he has lived along the canal with his wife for six months. “It’s pretty safe out here.”

Still, if he had to go out at 1:30 a.m., he said he’d bring his dog.

Tre Anderson has lived along the canal for five years. About the crime, he said, “That’s surprising to hear.”

“Late night, early morning, exercise and everything and I’ve never had a concern.”

Neither have Thompson or Neal, but they want to keep it that way, though they don’t need to make any changes in behavior. They already don’t go out alone after hours.

“It just makes you more aware and take more precautions,” Neal said.

“Fingers crossed that never happens,” Thompson added.

The victim told police she thought she saw the group get out of a white Toyota Prius car, but couldn’t be sure. She was driving a red 2012 Hyundai Veloster sports car. Neither vehicle has been located.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that it does not have any other reports of robberies along the canal in the last couple of weeks.