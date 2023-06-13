Woman sentenced 2 years after putting twin babies in milk crates on bicycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who was arrested last summer for riding a bicycle with two babies in milk crates attached to it was sentenced to two years in jail Monday.

Blossum Kirby, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday on two counts of felony child neglect.

Online court records show a judge gave Kirby a two-year sentence with one year suspended and one year to be served when she completes her current jail term for auto theft.

Last June, Kirby was arrested for transporting two babies inside milk crates attached to her bike, one in the back and one in the front, near the 3800 block of East 10th Street.

According to court documents, it was 90 degrees outside and a concerned bystander was worried about the babies and contacted the police.

Officers say the pizza shop Kirby worked at, Just Pizza, had video footage of Kirby riding the bike and almost falling over.

Medics on the scene assisted the babies. They say both babies experienced sunburn, wounds, and scratches.