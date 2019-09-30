Woman set on fire at Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering after she was set on fire in broad daylight at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department incident report states a woman was hurt around 10:30 Sunday morning at the Rowney Terrace apartments, near Emerson and Southeastern avenues, when a man threw gasoline on her and ignited it.

“That’s crazy. That’s pitiful. How a man can do a woman like that. That’s just sad,” said Denise Dawson, who lives at the apartment complex.

The victim’s husband spoke to News 8 on the phone Monday. He said he and his wife are currently separated and she was visiting his home when the attack happened.

He’s worried and concerned and says he’s not sure what happened, nor who would attack her like that.

The woman was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with burns on her arms and chest, her husband said.

“That’s terrible!” neighbor Ashante Weathers said Monday. “I don’t want to be around anybody doing a mess like that.”

Neighbors who are familiar with the victim said the man who attacked her knew her.

“All I did was just pray last night for her because I hope her recovery is OK,” Weathers said.

The incident report states police collected a Hyper Tough model grass trimmer as evidence.

A quick online search found both gasoline and battery-powered models of the trimmer. Police on Monday did not provide an explanation for why the trimmer was collected as evidence.