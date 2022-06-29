Crime Watch 8

Woman shot at Marion County Juvenile Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot on 2451 N. Keystone Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with consistent gunshot wounds. When medical services arrived, the victim was taken away from the scene in good condition, police say.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the area. After further investigation, police found out the woman was inside of the complex and was hit by projectile and glass, where she received an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

No one else was hurt during the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Ann Rivir at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.