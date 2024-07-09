Woman shot during fight near northwest side gas station dies in hospital

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. A woman died after she was shot during a fight near a gas station on Indianapolis' northwest side at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road on July 9, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died sometime Tuesday morning after being shot during a fight near a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Tyreana Terrell.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of West 56th Street shortly after midnight Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a business area with gas stations, restaurants, and pharmacies at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

Police arrived and found Terrell suffering from a gunshot wound. An update from IMPD shortly after the incident said Terrell was awake and breathing, but she died at a hospital sometime later.

Investigators say they believed Terrell was in a fight with another person before being shot, but didn’t say if they were injured or who the person was.

Anyone with information on the fight was asked to contact Det. Sara Didandeh at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Sara.Didandeh@indy.gov.