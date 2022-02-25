Crime Watch 8

Woman shot, killed after fight near bar on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after being shot near a bar on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road. That’s a business plaza near Lafayette and Georgetown roads.

When IMPD officers arrived, they found the woman shot multiple times. Medics rushed her to a hospital but she did not survive.

Police say there was some kind of fight and they’re not sure if the shooting happened inside or outside a business.

“Solving problems by shooting and stabbing each other is not the answer,” IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer said. “There are better ways to work it out. We’ve got a better city than that.”

The victim has not been publicly identified by authorities.

Right now, police don’t have a person of interest. Officers say it is very early in the investigation.