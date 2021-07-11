Crime Watch 8

Woman shot, killed at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot and killed at a northeast side apartment complex Saturday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

IMPD say officers were called to 7158 Constitution Drive around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. That is the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes near the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Medics pronounced the woman dead when they arrived.

An autopsy conducted by the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the woman died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The identity of the woman has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.