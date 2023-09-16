Search
Woman shot, killed on Indianapolis’ far east side off 38th Street

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD car (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after being fatally shot on the city’s far east side Friday evening, police say.

The name or age of the woman has not been shared yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Breen Drive on a report of a death investigation.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are working to gather more information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

