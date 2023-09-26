Woman shot, killed on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s far east side overnight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 12 a.m. Tuesday to the 10000 block of East 33rd Street, just east of Mitthoefer Road, for a possible person shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene, according to IMPD.

Homicide detectives arrived and began their investigation. As a result, officers were able to find and detain what IMPD described as a “person of interest,” but their role in the fatal shooting is unclear.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and no other information was immediately available.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.