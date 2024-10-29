Woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s west side

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning on the west side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Digby Court. That’s a residential area just north of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMPD says the woman who was shot is being treated at Eskenazi Hospital.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting and police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.