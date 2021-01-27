Woman to face attempted murder charge after shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Indianapolis woman as a suspect in an attempted murder at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Imane McRae faces an attempted murder charge in Marion Superior Court 28 in connection to the shooting of Jesus Medrano, 23.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Medrano with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds just after 2 a.m. Sunday at 7000 Graham Avenue. The shooting happened at the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant just off Binford Boulevard.

Medrano was taken to a hospital Sunday in extreme critical condition, IMPD said. The police agency did not provide an update of Medrano’s condition when announcing McRae’s arrest on Wednesday.

No date has been set for an initial hearing for McRae, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.