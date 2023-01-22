Crime Watch 8

Woman who police believe was not directly targeted dies in homicide on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Sunday morning inside of an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Burkhart E. Drive on a report of a person shot.

Offices arrived and found a woman who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Shorty after the arrival to the hospital, the woman was pronounced by medical staff, police said.

Police do not believe the woman was the intended target.

At least one shot came from outside of the home and entered the home, police said.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Police have ruled the woman’s death as homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Douglas Swails@indy.gov