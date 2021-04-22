Crime Watch 8

Woman with gunshot wound dies at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman with a gunshot wound died Wednesday at a downtown children’s hospital, Indianapolis police said as they corrected information sent earlier about another person shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was notified minutes before 6:55 p.m. Wednesday of a “walk-in person shot” at Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive. The woman was initially listed as being in critical condition before dying. No information was immediately available on the person’s age or identity.

IMPD said it had been unable to find out where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IMPD had earlier informed the news media in error that the person who died had walked into Community East Hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. A person with a gunshot wound walked into the east-side hospital sometime before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That person was last known to be stable, IMPD said. No additional information has been provided on that shooting.