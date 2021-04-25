Crime Watch 8

Woman with gunshot wound dies; she’s found as IMPD goes to vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Saturday after she was found with a gunshot wound when police went to a report of a vehicle crash.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue. That’s in a residential area on the near-northeast side near just southwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.

An IMPD news release issued Saturday night did not say if police are seeking a suspect. The circumstances leading to the homicide also were unknown. The woman was found in a vehicle.

The name of the woman will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Her homicide is the third this week on Baltimore Street in that part of Indianapolis. About 10 blocks north, two men in their 30s died in Monday afternoon homicides. A car had stopped and shot into another vehicle, IMPD said. The men were identified Tuesday as Clarence January, 34, and Savage Trent Jones, 35. It’s unknown if IMPD has a suspect in those homicides.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.