Woman with gunshot wound found dead in bushes near home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A middle-aged woman was found dead Friday morning in a bushy area outside a home in Lawrence, police said.

The woman, who had a gunshot wound, has not yet been publicly identified.

Lawrence Police Department and medics were called about 6:40 a.m. Friday to the home in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road. That’s in an area with homes and businesses just north of East 42nd Street.

Investigators think the woman had died in the bushes in the overnight hours, said a news release from Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency were trying to determine if the woman was shot at the home or another location. Detectives also were going through the area Friday to look for surveillance video that may yield clues.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, where tips may be shared anonymously.

Lawrence is a city of 49,276 residents that’s on Marion County’s northeast side.