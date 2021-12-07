Crime Watch 8

‘Your car is not safe’; IMPD sees uptick in thefts of vehicles getting warmed up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they’ve seen a rise in car thefts, and News has 8 found hundreds of reports in just the last few months.

Soumia Hassane, an Indianapolis resident, said, “Your car is not safe. You have to make sure that you add tracking devices to your car.”

Hassane sent a warning to drivers Tuesday after her Chevrolet Impala was stolen in November in the downtown area.

“You are responsible for protecting your car because once it’s stolen, nobody is going to help you and it’s pretty frustrating,” Hassane said.

Hassane says her car was stolen at the Express Park Garage at 20 N. Pennsylvania St., located just southeast of Monument Circle. She says her driver’s license and a couple of thousand dollars were inside her locked car.

“If my car was in a gated parking garage with two attendants on duty making sure that nothing happens to my car, but at the same time it still got stolen, then this can happen to anyone,” Hassane said.

Officer Genae Cook with the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, “Anywhere that you have a vehicle, whether it’s a what you’re talking about is a public access garage, whether it be a garage for shopping, anything of that nature, any type of vehicle could be an opportunity for someone.”

IMPD says a lot of people will leave their cars running, which makes it easier for someone to steal their cars.

“This time of the year always seems to be an uptick in car thefts, a lot of times in the early-morning hours. This goes back to the fact that a lot of people are warming up their vehicle before they go anywhere,” Cook said.