Zionsville Fire Department engineer faces child exploitation, pornography charges

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Zionsville Fire Department engineer was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of child exploitation and the possession of child pornography.
Lebanon Police Department served search warrants at the home of Daniel Stevens, 47. His home is about a mile northeast of Whitestown in Boone County.
Lebanon police said in a news release that “a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found a Twitter account was uploading child pornography using their social media platform.”
Lebanon police were joined in serving the search warrants by Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Zionsville Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the release said.
Online court document showed no entry for Stevens on Tuesday night. He was booked into the Boone County jail.
Statement
“The Town of Zionsville is aware of the active police investigation involving Zionsville Fire Department Engineer Daniel Stevens and we are fully cooperating with police agencies in this investigation. As of this morning, Daniel Stevens has been placed on administrative leave and has no physical or electronic access to any Town of Zionsville facility, equipment or information while this case is being investigated. At the current time, this case is an open and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be shared.”Town of Zionsville