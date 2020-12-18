Zionsville substitute teacher arrested on child seduction charges

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A substitute teacher with Zionsville Community School Corporation has been charged with child seduction, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Martin II, 26, was arrested Dec. 10 on two counts of child seduction, online jail records show, and was released the same day after posting bail. The charges are level 5 felonies.

The department said the investigation began in early November after the school corporation reported Martin to the Indiana Department of Child Services for engaging in sexual contact with a juvenile female student. It’s believed the incident took place off school property.

The sheriff’s office said Martin was a substitute teacher with the district when the incident happened but did not specify whether he still works as a substitute teacher for the district.

Martin was taken into custody on a warrant and booked into the Boone County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.