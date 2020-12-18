Crime Watch 8

Zionsville substitute teacher arrested on child seduction charges

(Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A substitute teacher with Zionsville Community School Corporation has been charged with child seduction, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Martin II, 26, was arrested Dec. 10 on two counts of child seduction, online jail records show, and was released the same day after posting bail. The charges are level 5 felonies.

The department said the investigation began in early November after the school corporation reported Martin to the Indiana Department of Child Services for engaging in sexual contact with a juvenile female student. It’s believed the incident took place off school property.

The sheriff’s office said Martin was a substitute teacher with the district when the incident happened but did not specify whether he still works as a substitute teacher for the district.

Martin was taken into custody on a warrant and booked into the Boone County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bidens to receive his 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine Monday

Politics /

8 nuns died of COVID-19 at a Wisconsin facility within a week

Coronavirus /

1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died

Coronavirus /

1 dead after shooting on northwest side

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.