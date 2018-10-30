Zionsville police investigate shooting at apartment complex Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police were investigating a shooting Oct. 29, 2018, at the Quail Run Apartments in Zionsville. (WISH Photo/Eric Feldman) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police were investigating a shooting Oct. 29, 2018, at the Quail Run Apartments in Zionsville. (WISH Photo) [ + - ]

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- A manhunt had been underway for 2 1/2 hours in Zionsville Monday night after a shooting in an apartment complex.

Authorities in Zionsville on Monday night were investigating a person shot at the Quail Run Apartments, off Ford Road near the Boone Village Shopping Center.

Police began arriving at the apartment complex around 10 p.m. Monday, residents of the apartment complex told News 8.

Shortly before midnight, residents were reporting the area was full of police officers, police dogs and at least one helicopter, as they were searching for a suspect. Drones and a state police helicopter were being used in the search, Sgt. Adrian Martin with Zionsville Police Department said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office used Twitter to ask residents to secure doors and call 911 if they saw any suspicious activity.

News 8's Eric Feldman reported a mobile command unit was out, and the victim was taken to a hospital. Police believe the victim was a resident. No other details about the victim were immediately available.

Police said they were searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic male, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8. Police said ran from the scene on foot.

Last May, a 30-year-old man from Indianapolis was found shot and killed at the Quail Run Apartments.